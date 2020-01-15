Borderlands 3 Farming Frenzy Event Starting Tomorrow, Offering a Better Shot At Legendary Gear

If you’ve been looking for a particular Legendary drop or a rare, exotic enemy to battle in Borderlands 3, the odds are ready to tip more in your favor for the rest of January.

This morning, Gearbox Software announced the latest event that will come to its hit sequel, Farming Frenzy. It’s set to begin on Jan. 16, and will run for two weeks before coming to a close on Jan. 30.

During this two-week period, according to the company, players can “collect all the Legendary items and fight rare enemies to their Vaulter heart’s content!” Rare spawns are guaranteed to appear; and you’ll come across enemies that provide “a higher chance of dropping Legendary gear from their dedicated loot pool.” That means goodies that will serve you better in the long run once equipped to your character. In addition, the Anointment rate for all the gear you come across will see an increase.

For those of you that are struggling with the recently added endgame content Takedown at the Mailwan Blacksite, there’s some good news. The difficulty will now be scaled back, so you won’t be taking on a workload meant for four players if it’s just you running through the game. No word yet if this will stay permanently or if it’ll change back to normal once the 30th rolls around.

There’s no word yet as to what time the update will be available on the 16th, but Gearbox should provide an update once it’s all set. Get those looting skills ready.

