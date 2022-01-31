Borderlands 3 Redux Mod tops 3,000 individual downloads in January ahead of February’s hotfix

The latest version of Borderlands 3 Redux Mod has now been downloaded by more than 3,000 individuals, meaning that at least 500 new downloads have been made over the past two weeks or so. The mod seems to be picking up traction among fans, particularly ahead of its latest hotfix later this week.

This news comes from @EpicNNG on Twitter, the coordinator behind Borderlands 3 Redux Mod. He posted earlier this month to announce that the next hotfix for the mod will be released on February 1, adding new items, bug fixes, buffs, and much more to the game.

2⃣ More days until the next Redux Hotfix. We're bringing new items, new buffs, new bug fixes and MORE!



Earlier this month, it was reported that Borderlands 3 Redux Mod had hit 2,500 downloads this month with its latest Legacy update and that it had been downloaded over 15,000 times since its launch one year ago. That number is likely now closer to 16,000, if not higher, and stands to keep growing if the mod continues to provide significant improvements to the game.

Borderlands 3 Redux Mod adds many new items to the game and brings back some of the elements of older titles, such as pearlescent rarity, that fans were disappointed had been cut from the original release. The mod has been built by a group of developers dedicated to improving Borderlands 3 and creating a unique experience that everyone can enjoy. Above all else, it brings back the dynamic element that discovering a rare new weapon always adds, allowing you to explore how quickly you can kill raid bosses with it and truly break the game with incredibly high damage builds.