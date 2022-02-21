Borderlands 3 Redux Mod hotfix 1.2.9 brings weapon and character balancing

A new hotfix for the Borderlands 3 Redux Mod has been released, bringing a slew of weapon changes and a couple of balancing updates to characters. This hotfix will be one of the last for the mod, which is reflected in how light the patch notes are.

Mod coordinator @EpicNNG has announced the release of hotfix 1.2.9 for the Borderlands 3 Redux Mod. This hotfix buffs a good chunk of the game’s weapons, and nerfs one, Septimator Prime, and that’s only the drop rate. Additionally, this hotfix is indicative of the mostly finished state of the mod, the development cycle of which is coming to an end soon after over a year of hard work and more than 20,000 downloads.

The character balance changes affect Zane and FL4K and barely change anything. Zane’s Salvation lifesteal bonus has been buffed, while FL4K’s Power Inside damage buff has been nerfed. While this won’t affect everyone that plays the mod, those that main these characters will likely notice.

The Borderlands 3 Redux Mod is an update that brings many changes to Borderlands 3. It’s been created by a community of modders that have seen what the Borderlands 3 community wants from the game and worked tirelessly to make it a reality. It includes new and old weapons that extend the game’s longevity far beyond what it was, even with its DLC.