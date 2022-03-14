Borderlands 3 cross-play on PlayStation is “inevitable” says Gearbox Head

With the upcoming launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it was recently learned that crossplay will be available at launch with the game to all platforms, which is an odd thing considering the omission of crossplay for Borderlands 3 on PlayStation. The feature came to the game last year, but PlayStation players were left hanging. Despite this, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford thinks it will come to the looter shooter with the success of Tiny Tina Wonderland’s getting the feature on the platform.

After being asked whether or not crossplay was coming to Borderlands 3 alongside Wonderlands, Pitchford responded with the following; “The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it…”

BL3 has supported crossplay for sometime. The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it… — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

There was no official reason behind the omission of PlayStation crossplay; however, it is known that Sony asks for a cut for games that allow the feature on their platform. It is possible that Borderlands 3 publisher 2K decided that they didn’t want that potential money lost. That being said, it seems that whatever potential issue that existed for Borderlands 3 is no longer the case. Hopefully, PlayStation players will be able to play with their friends on other platforms soon.