Horizon Zero Dawn receives 60 FPS update on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation team has announced that a new 60 frames-per-second update has been implemented into the 2017 epic Horizon Zero Dawn if you play it on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility. The news came during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, where other Horizon-related news came out too.

“We know our community has been asking for an Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn played on PlayStation 5,” Guerilla game director Mathijs de Jonge said on the PlayStation Blog. “That patch is now live, letting PS5 players enjoy a targeted 60 FPS as a free update.” If you have auto-update on with your PS5, it should automatically install the 60 FPS implementation with your copy starting today.

Image via PlayStation

Unfortunately, this news comes as medicine to the sore confirmation of the game’s sequel Horizon Forbidden West being pushed back for a February 2022 release from its initial 2021 date. “While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support; we know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world,” said de Jonge.

There’s something else to whet our appetites, despite this disappointing news. In an unexpected turn of events, Aloy will be joining the hugely popular RPG Genshin Impact as a playable character. And the best part is that she’s free to all PS4 and PS5 players of the game, but you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 to enlist her to your team. She’s an archer with an arsenal of bombs and power cells to throw towards her enemies.

The PS5 60 FPS update for Horizon Zero Dawn is now live to download while we wait for Horizon Forbidden West’s release on February 18, 2022.