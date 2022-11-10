A frilly baby bird joins the Pokemon roster in a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak

Some players in the Pokémon community have allegedly gotten their hands on a rom of Pokémon Scarlet, and are offering a steady stream of leaks towards a frantic community. The main source of interest has been towards the new Pokémon’s that are arriving, and one of the latest lcreatures may have you reaching for your badminton racket.

The Pokémon named Flittle has been leaked, a Psychic-type bird that closely resembles a shuttlecock in shape. The Pokédex, in which its #263 for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, states that it hovers roughly half an inch above the ground due to the power emitted from the frills on the Pokémon’s belly. The Pokémon is small at around 8 inches, and coupled with its cutesy appearance, there’s an absolute implication of possible evolutions in its future. Based on other leaks of Fairy-type and Dark-type Pokémon included in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s apparent that the modern generation of Pokémon titles are embracing the wide array of types.

Flittle's dex entry

Type: Psychic#svleaks pic.twitter.com/tjduf6FC03 — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

It must be impressed that these leaks are not to be taken as anything beyond plausible. Neither The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo have verified the accuracy of any of the alleged leaks, and it’s impossible to do so until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release on November 18. Many users have recently taken to elaborate hoaxes in order to fool eager players within the hobby, and Pokémon isn’t beyond that reach.

The sheer number of alleged leaks that have been pouring from multiple platforms on the internet is making it far more difficult for players to enter into the game blind when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release on November 18. Thankfully, the depth of the game itself should guarantee that The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have a heft of surprises still in store for Pokémon enthusiasts around the world.