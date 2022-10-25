A Ghost-type dog, Greavard, will haunt Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, shares a similar trait to Litwick

We have the next Pokémon we can expect to encounter in the Paldea region, a Ghost-type dog Pokémon that will debut to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet named Greavard. The information was released in a video shared by the Pokémon Company, showing a trainer from the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club searching for those eerie Pokémon. Although the dog Pokémon featured in the video was new, it shared a unique trait with another Ghost-type, Litwick.

The Ghost-type dog does not have a proper name in the trailer, but it is named Greavard and has a bone-like candle on its head that looks similar to a Litwick. We see it close to the end of the video, shortly after the trainer encounters a Mimikyu and a Gengar.

The top of the dog Pokémon’s head has a distinct ghost candle that looks quite similar to Litwick. On top of this, as the trainer spent more time with this Pokémon, playing fetch with it, she mentioned, “searching for Ghost-types … really sucks the life out of you.”

This is something that Litwick also does to Pokémon trainers. If Litwick’s candle is lit, it will suck the life out of trainers this Pokémon is attempting to guide through the darkness. A tragic thing to learn of the previously adorable candle-like Pokémon.

We do not know if the newly announced Ghost-type dog Pokémon and Litwick have a direct connection, but they seem to possess the same ability. Outside of knowing this is a Ghost-type Pokémon, we do not know if it possesses any other unique typing. Potentially, because it also has a lit candle, it might be a Fire-type, but we have no other indication at this time.

We can expect to capture Greavard while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, releasing on November 18.