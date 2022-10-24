Pokémon Scarlet and Violet primed to reveal a new Ghost type with a spooky teaser

The Pokémon Company has been making the most of some of its new creatures coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, showing off some new designs and leaving the Internet at the mercy of adorable fanart of the likes of Bellibolt. One type of Pokémon that hasn’t seen a lot of love just yet has been the Ghost-type, but that looks set to change within the next day or so, according to a new teaser shared by the Pokémon Company.

Following in the vein of several of the other trailers and promotional videos, the teaser has a documentary-like flair to it. However, in contrast to say, the reveal of Wiglett last month, this video has an appropriately seasonal found-footage horror vibe to it. It’s only 15 seconds long, but it hits all the expected beats — erratic camera movements, a nice bit of digital static, and an increasingly panicked voiceover.

After expressing incredulity at the existence of Ghost-type Pokémon, the teaser ends with a scream and a cut to black as the camera operator spies a Gengar hiding behind a bush. The woman’s skepticism seems a little overblown, considering that Ghost-type Pokémon — and indeed Gengar itself — have been stalwarts in the world of Pokémon since the release of the very first games in 1996, but presumably fans can suspend their disbelief for 15 seconds.

This teaser is seemingly the precursor to a fuller-length reveal tomorrow at 9 AM ET, as with most recent Scarlet and Violet news drops. This hopefully means that a brand new Ghost-type Pokémon will be revealed roaming Paldea, just in time for Halloween. Gengar might be a fan favorite, but Pokémon aficionados are bound to be more interested in a new Pokémon than in the confirmation of an old one. What fans can expect from a new Ghost-type Pokémon is uncertain at the moment, but it’s bound to be spooky.