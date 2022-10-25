What Gym types are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Reaching the Gym in each city and taking on its leader is a time-honored tradition in the Pokémon series. Past generations have seen trainers go up against classics like Brock and Misty, as well as modern favorites like Marnie and Raihan. Scarlet and Violet are no different, offering a series of Gym Leaders of their own.

Well, there are some big changes actually: Gym Leaders and story progression work differently from previous Pokémon games. This time, you can challenge the leaders in any order as you freely explore the Paldea region. There are eight Gym Leaders in total, as usual. Here’s what we know about them so far.

Confirmed Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

At this stage, there are four confirmed Gyms (and Gym Leaders) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While you can approach them in any order, we’ll talk about them here alphabetically. First is the Electric-type Gym, found in Levinica. Its Leader is Iono, a streamer and influencer whose partner Pokémon is the big squishy Bellibolt.

Next up is the Ice-type Gym, found in Glaseado and led by Grusha (pictured below). His partner Pokémon is also a newcomer, the land whale Cetitan. The third and final confirmed Gym type is Grass. It’s found in Artazon and led by Brassius (seen at the top of this article). Brassius’ Gym Challenge involves rounding up stray Sunflora, so while we expect to see one of those on his Pokémon team, we know he also uses a Smoliv, another new addition for Gen 9.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Unconfirmed Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a fourth Gym that we have a good hunch about, but right now it’s unconfirmed. The Pokémon Company released a trailer teasing a new Ghost-type Pokémon, the lovable little ghost dog Greavard. In the video, the character behind the camera mentions haling from the “Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon club.” While that doesn’t confirm the existence of a Ghost-type gym, it sure sounds like this town of Naranja is the place where it would be located.

Other possible Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As for the remaining Gyms, it’s super easy to speculate, because they could be literally any of the remaining Pokémon types. Since we don’t expect to see any new types in Scarlet and Violet, that leaves the following possibilities: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water.