A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is coming tomorrow

2021 is (finally) coming to a close soon, and in a surprise final gift to players for the year, Nintendo has announced today that a new Indie World Showcase will be coming soon — tomorrow, in fact. In the announcement tweet, the company promised that the video will feature roughly 20 minutes of information focusing on indie games that are coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of all the information surrounding the Showcase that we know right now, and what planned games will be featured is anyone’s guess. It’s worth noting that recent Indie World Showcases have featured some pretty big reveals, including the sequels Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Axiom Verge 2. Other hit indie games that were revealed in older Indie World Showcases include Spiritfarer, Eastward, and the Switch port of Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition.

Many players have been crossing their fingers for a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date with each passing Showcase and it would certainly close the year out with a bang. Thankfully, we don’t have much longer to find out.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase will air at 12:00 PM ET and can be watched on Nintendo’s own website.