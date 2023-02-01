A new trailer for Wanted: Dead gives a rundown on the over-the-top foes you’ll be fighting

Straight from the creators of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive, Wanted: Dead is a homage to classic hack-and-slash gameplay from the PlayStation 2 console era. Developer Soleil Ltd. has treated those eager for the self-dubbed hybrid slasher/shooter game to an overview of the multitudes of enemies and bosses they can expect to see in-game when it drops later this month.

Related: Wanted: Dead is a new action game from former Ninja Gaiden devs

Originally unveiled via a brief announcement trailer at the Tokyo Games Show back in 2021, Wanted: Dead promised to offer a Cyberpunk experience that revels in a gloriously violent mixture of advanced weaponry, gunplay, and lo-tech 90’s retro-futurism. Thankfully, as seen in the most recent enemy rundown trailer (exclusively from IGN), that promise still holds true, with plenty of fast-paced melee combat and third-person shooting visible.

The trailer details how protagonist Lt. Hannah Stone of the elite Hong Kong police “Zombie Unit” gets right into the mix, crossing blades with mercenaries, hostile synthetic workers, an entire crime family, and a fearsome hi-tech PMC complete with elite ninjas, who’ll keep the pressure on Hannah even if they’ve lost a limb or two. As for bosses, players will be taking on mechanized spider tanks, a synth worker-turned-revolutionist with wild Kung Fu prowess, an invisibility-cloaked sniper, murderous twins, and more.

Related: The 5 best Naruto games of all time

Developers Soleil Ltd., with veterans from the Gaiden and DOA series, has already cut its teeth with last year’s Valkyrie Elysium, which introduced a whole host of action-oriented flair to dated RPG combat system. And with Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker also on the studio’s resume, it looks like we’re in good hands when it comes to high-octane combat and intense action sequences. Wanted: Dead is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 14 — a very violent Valentine’s treat.