Evolutions for Fuecoco and Smoliv have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A Pokémon fan got an early copy of Pokémon Violet for their Nintendo Switch. The fan is now sharing images of the game on their Twitter account, leaking essential pictures for the game. The leaked photos include the evolution of Fuecoco and Smolive. Any Pokémon fan that doesn’t wish to get spoiled for Scarlet and Violet should be on guard when on social media. Currently, leaks are primarily images the fan took on their phone, but we expect the full data for the game will soon leak online this week.

Twitter user @Presidentlilna1 has shared multiple images for the game’s story and new Pokémon. The copy of the game they own is the Spanish version of Pokémon Violet. We won’t share the tweets directly in this article, but you can find everything they post on their Twitter account, 4Chan, and the Pokémon Leaks Reddit Forum. One of the images shared is one of Fuecoco’s evolutions. Fuecoco is the new fire-started Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet. Fuecoco is a crocodile Pokémon with a red, chunky body that looks like a red pepper.

The images provided by @Presidentlilna1 are not clear, but it appears that Fuecoco’s first evolution is a larger version of base Fuecoco and is wearing a firey sombrero hat. Scarlet and Violet take place in a new Pokémon region named the Paldea Region, inspired by real-world Spain and Portugal. The sombrero hat stems from Mexico, which historically has strong ties with Spain. The Spanish version of Violet has Fuecoco’s evolved form labeled Crocalor. The final evolution for Fuecoco has yet to leak at the time of this article’s publish date.

Smoliv is a new grass and normal-type Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet. Smoliv is a small olive Pokémon, and its first evolution got leaked alongside Fuecoco. Similarly to other grass-type Pokémon in previous Pokémon games, Smoliv’s evolution is very feminine, with a grassy dress and olives in its “hair.” The Spanish version of Violet has Smoliv’s evolved form labeled Dolliv. Given the trends of grass Pokémon in previous entries, we expect Dolliv to be the middle evolution and that Smoliv will have one more evolved form after Dolliv.