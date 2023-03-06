A Super Smash Bros. pro player thinks the next game will be a re-release of Ultimate, similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Smash Bros. streamer and pro Hungrybox thinks that the next time we see the series released could be very similar to one of the Nintendo Switch’s best-selling and most popular games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. When quote tweeting an account talking about the time between releases for Smash games, he said he expects a “Deluxe” version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be on the way for the next Nintendo console.

When explaining what his envisioned Ultimate Deluxe would look like, he theorized that all characters and stages would be unlocked from the beginning, like Mario Kart, and a group of new characters and stages would be added.

Next Smash game will be announced in 2025.



It WON’T be Smash 6, it will be Ultimate Deluxe with all characters + stages unlocked as well as 10 new characters & 15 new stages included.



$59.99



It will be released for a “Switch Pro” – like console, in 4K potentially.



quote me https://t.co/lQUOd1GElk pic.twitter.com/1vDFCjs798 — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 6, 2023

We should definitely point out that while Hungrybox has a very good beat on the Smash community, this is what he predicts is going to happen in the coming years. It is not official. With that disclaimer out of the way, we could definitely get behind this idea.

Even with originally releasing on the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 was a nearly universally praised game that just needed a few tweaks and a larger platform audience. It coming to Switch made a lot of sense. Smash Ultimate already has a large audience on the Switch, and if anything, could use some more game modes to make fans happy. Adding new characters would rebuild all of the hype you see with the game, and gamers would purchase it again on the next console, especially if there is no backwards compatibility.

With all of that said, there are some caveats to this idea. For starters, Masahiro Sakurai’s situation will likely factor into Smash’s future. He may be semi-retired, but he no doubt will have some kind of say in how the next game looks. He didn’t like the idea of Melee being re-released with online for the Wii, would he be okay with a re-release of Ultimate? If the next console has backwards compatibility and plays the regular Ultimate, is there any point to re-releasing the game? Also, there’s all the questions of getting back the licensed characters.

Nintendo is known for doing the unexpected, so who knows what they are planning for the future of Super Smash Bros. We wouldn’t mind seeing the massive roster of Ultimate get even bigger, though.