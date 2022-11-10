A terrifying ostrich joins the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via leaks

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just a few short days away, the roster is growing exponentially as leaks drop containing all sorts of wild and varied Pokémons. The roster is getting far bigger with this newest release, filled with creative and brilliant creatures that are sure to capture your heart. One new leaked addition is an ostrich that has legs bigger than your chest. It looks unhappy.

Possible Flittle evolution, Espathra the Ostrich

The ostrich in question is called Espathra, and from the leaked images appears to be the strangest mix of high-technology and balloon animal. Espathra is a Psychic-type of Pokémon, and possibly an evolutionary stage of the leaked Pokémon Flittle. There is little information along with the leaked Pokémon, aside from the Espathra being level 41 and a hint of the Pokéball system being seen in the bottom of the image. This tells us that Espathra’s spawn natively up to level 41 at a minimum, and does support the theory that it is evolved from something being that it’s such a high level. The high level of the creature also implies that it won’t be seen by many until late-game, at least as a native spawn.

The best we have for the moment, however, is conjecture and theory. Beyond analysis of images, it’s difficult to base any concrete theories and ideas from the leaks. Being that neither The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo have verified the accuracy of these leaks, it’s difficult to place any sizable weight on the images and data that are coming forth. The best way to verify the authenticity of the claims that are bounding across the internet is to wait until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release officially on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.