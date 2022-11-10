A titanic sandworm with arms writhes into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and my nightmares

The newest iteration of the infallible Pokémon franchise is nearing ever closer with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and leakers have taken to the internet to share all of that Pokémon goodness that has yet to see the light of day. From new mechanics to a wide variety of Pokémon being added to the roster, fans are getting a sneak peek of the hotly anticipated title, including what appears to be some horrifying bosses.

The leaked image appears to be a screenshot taken from a boss battle, identified by a unique title suffix and larger health bar than typically seen in other leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet screenshots. The sandworm is far larger than the Pokémon trainer in the screenshot, easily doubling the height of the trainer even when laying horizontally. Orthworm wouldn’t be the first giant Pokémon boss in the franchise, but there’s a definite feeling of low-poly terror from whoever designed this monstrosity.

It’s unclear whether or not there will be a version of Orthworm that players can capture and add to their teams. Without an active Pokédex offered within the leaked images, or further data coming forth from leakers, much of the data regarding Orthworm within the title will be an unknown factor until the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fans need to note, especially when leaks and rumors are flying fast and innumerably, that leaks can’t truly be trusted. As they cannot be authenticated, it’s too simple for images and data to be spoofed or fabricated as a hoax. Further, it’s implausible that either Nintendo or The Pokémon Company will step forward and authenticate the leaks that have occurred thus far. The best way to verify the accuracy of the leaked data is to wait for the full release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.