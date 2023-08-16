Adam Savage Teams Up With Starfield To Build The Frontier Spaceship

Bethesda is ramping up the hype and publicity for its upcoming space adventure Starfield, including reaching out to content creators to help get players excited for the studio’s next outing.

In this case, they’ve partnered with Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame to create a large, detailed model of the game’s Frontier spaceship.

The Former Mythbuster Gets Creative With 3D Printing to Bring the Ship to Life

The collaboration between Bethesda and Savage is the latest move by the developers to get fans hyped for the upcoming release, and in this case, sees Savage building a filming model of the flagship, well, ship, of Starfield.

This will be a sponsored series of videos, with this first entry focused on the model’s initial design and creation. In the hour-long video, we see Savage and his team looking through the renders of the ship, and across the duration, we see them problem-solve and develop their model using 3D printing and models. We also see some metalworking and other techniques to create a modular model that can be built and assembled quickly, with electrical components to boot. They also work on an enlarged cutaway of the ship’s cockpit because why not make it more challenging?

Bare in mind, this is a surface-level description of what the video entails, as there is plenty of detail and specifics they go into during the video, showcasing and explaining the nitty-gritty of the process, making it a dream for players who love model-making or anything of the like. If it sounds like your kind of video, we recommend giving it a watch and checking back on Adam Savage’s Tested YouTube channel for additional parts. As you can imagine, we can expect to see the other parts of the series leading up to the game’s release.

In addition to this cool new video, Bethesda also announced today that Starfield has gone gold, and preloading will begin for Xbox consoles tomorrow. They also recently released a timeline detailing some of the major events leading up to the game’s setting. The hype is building, and it’s not long until players can take off to the stars as Starfield is set to launch September 6th for PC and Xbox Series X/S. If you want to jump in early, grab the premium edition, and you’ll get five days of early access.