After outrage, League of Legends getting 2024 champion-led cinematic and deathmatch event game mode

The start of the 2023 League of Legends season has had a bit of a rocky start, to say the least. Fans all over social media, including Reddit, were furious and dismayed at the somewhat humdrum beginning of the newest season, culminating with a universally panned 2023 cinematic video. In addition, a lack of noteworthy gameplay additions, and a lackluster event have caused fans to speak out about the state of the game, with many wondering if Riot Games was even giving proper attention to the world-famous MOBA.

In response, the team at Riot Games put out a video statement over the status of the game, aiming to address many concerns levied at the game by fans. In this video statement, Executive Producer Riot Brightmoon and Head of League Studios Riot Meddler talked about “some of the mistakes” made by the League team and the state of the game.

A follow-up message from Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler on behalf of the League team.



We know we failed to deliver some stuff that really matters to you folks. We want to share some thoughts and talk about how we're working to do better. pic.twitter.com/Br8Oi9E8dN — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 13, 2023

Riot Meddler stated “the state of [League of Legends] hasn’t consistently been what it should be,” and the pair addressed many of the concerns. These included the “formulaic” events, new game modes, and overall communication. To address these concerns, the pair announced an upcoming event mode, which will supposedly be a “deathmatch-like” gamemode consisting of four teams of two. Additionally, the team hopes to improve on communication, long term investment, and will produce a “2024 champion-led cinematic.”

The pair also stated the lack of huzzah in the most recent season was also partly due to the team “rebuilding,” with staffing issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With teams (such as the game modes team) expanding, the staff assured the game should normalize soon. In the meantime, Riot is still planning on putting out more features this year, including more reworks and updates for champions like Aurelion Sol.