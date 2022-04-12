After struggling to stay afloat, Battlefield 2042 Steam player count has dipped under 1,000

Battlefield 2042, the latest entry in the popular war shooting franchise, has had a rough go of it even before its launch in November 2021. Despite criticisms that the game wasn’t ready for its November release, EA decided to stick to its guns and do it anyway. Being a multiplayer-only title similarly to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it was a big gamble that doesn’t seem to be paying off — as of yesterday, the Steam player count has officially hit below 1,000 players and has gotten even lower since.

According to Steam Charts, Battlefield 2042’s player count dropped to 979 on Monday, April 11, and has been shuffling as high as 1,700 players to as low as 931.

Even with the issues that were brought up after the game’s beta, Battlefield 2042 had a weak launch with a peak player count of 100,590, but that didn’t stop it from being one of the most played games on the platform. However, since its launch in November, the shooter’s player count has dropped immensely by at least 60% for three straight months.

On top of it all, EA has already confirmed that there will not be an EA Play this year. Battlefield 2042 is supposed to be the company’s big multiplayer title apart from Apex Legends, which currently has a peak player count of over 370,000 and indicates that developer DICE and EA need to figure something out. Reports have claimed that Battlefield 2042 could go free-to-play, but there has been no official word just yet.