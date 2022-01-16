AGDQ 2022 has smashed its previous record by raising over $3.4 million

Speedruns, massive amounts of money raised, and gaming feats we’ve never witnessed before were all part of Awesome Games Done Quick in 2022. The speedrunning focused event, which spanned January 9th to January 16th, raised a staggering 3.4 million dollars for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a record for all Games Done Quick events.

#AGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,416,729 for @preventcancer! This is officially the most we've ever raised in the history of @GamesDoneQuick – ANOTHER WR🏆

Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and thank you all for your generosity & support❤️ — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 16, 2022

However, that wasn’t the only record-breaking financial achievement at this year’s event. AGDQ 2022 was also the fastest GDQ event to reach a million dollars.

But what about the video game-related records? Well, there were many of those broken as well. Some highlights included a 28:35 run of Kena: Bridge of Spirits by InsertLogic and a 43:47 run of Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2 by Argick and Ambercyprian.

Yet, the most talked-about run of the event was definitely by streamer Mitchriz who completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over two hours, blindfolded. Yep, you read that correctly. Mitchriz used audio cues and memorization to beat the game blindfolded and even defeated some of the game’s most challenging enemies without taking any damage. This run had the internet ablaze, causing the words “blindfolded” and “Sekiro” to trend on Twitter in the US and UK.

Now, it only remains to be seen if Games Done Quick can beat that $3,416,729 record during their summer event, Summer Games Done Quick 2022.