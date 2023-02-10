Alan Wake 2 developers say the game is “playable from start to finish” in the latest update

According to a recent statement made by the CEO of Remedy, Tero Virtala, the development of Alan Wake 2 has reached a stage where the game can be played from start to finish. Virtala went on to explain that the game is in full production, and the company is working on polishing the experience to ensure that it is the best survival horror game from Remedy.

Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish.



From the latest financial call:



“Alan Wake 2 is in full production […] The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish."https://t.co/ENbVZ2Q8UQ pic.twitter.com/TiLjLjoYca — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 10, 2023

Alan Wake 2 was first announced during The Game Awards in 2021 with a reveal trailer that showed off various locations in the game including New York City. The game’s creative director, Sam Lake, had stated that the game would be a “survival horror” experience and that the team was deep in production and making great progress with the game.

Related: Sonic Origins Plus gets a South Korean rating, indicating more classic Sonic may be coming

Virtala also mentioned that the company was disappointed with the sales of Alan Wake Remastered, which was released in October 2021, but they are hoping that the imminent release of Alan Wake 2 will boost sales and generate more royalties for the studio.

In a recent update in May 2022, Lake stated that the development was going well and that the team was focused on creating the best survival horror game from Remedy. He went on to explain that the studio decided not to show any of the game last summer to keep the team’s focus on creating a great game experience and that fans will have to wait a bit longer for a demo and trailer.

The long-awaited Alan Wake sequel is set to release in 2023, and fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating its arrival. With the game now being fully playable from start to finish, it seems that the wait for Alan Wake 2 is getting closer and closer.