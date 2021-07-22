Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is making her way to Genshin Impact

Aloy, the fan-favorite hero of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West will make her way to Genshin Impact. The protagonist from the hugely successful Guerrilla titles will be arriving in Genshin Impact in update 2.1. miHoYo made the surprise announcement today, and it gets even better for fans of the character.

The legendary hunter Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will join the Genshin Impact character roster as a five-star character. Players across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and iOS can obtain this new five-star character for free within a limited time.

Aloy, who will be referred to in Genshin Impact as a “savior from another world”, will arrive in-game for PlayStation players during update 2.1, and for PC and mobile players during update 2.2. Even more interestingly, miHoYo refer to this as the “first collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn”, so even more might be on the, eh, horizon.

The collaboration, while extremely surprising, actually makes a lot of sense. Horizon is a huge property for Sony, and Genshin Impact has been a massive success on the platform, so some promotional collaboration between the two is a good idea. Aloy is also a superb character and her earnest nature will actually fit in perfectly into the Genshin Impact universe.

She will also be a 5 Star character, so you know she will be strong as hell. We don’t know anything about her kit just yet, but miHoYo has advised that more information will be on the way as update 2.1 gets closer. Update 2.1 is expected to release in early September.