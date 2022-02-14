Amazon is giving all Lost Ark players a launch celebration gift “to thank everyone”

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG has announced that it is giving each and every player an in-game gift to say thanks to everyone following Lost Ark’s stupendously successful release. Every player will be able to redeem a free gift containing a bunch of useful (non-tradeable) items in the MMO game.

To say thank you to every player that has helped make Lost Ark such a success since its launch, Amazon and Smilegate are granting “a launch celebration gift… to all players.” This should go some way of easing the pain of the game’s sometimes lengthy queue times.

The free launch celebration gift will be available after the new European region “is up and running.” To claim the gift simply log in and enter Arkesia after the new European region has opened until March 1, 2022 11:59 PM PT (March 2 8:59 AM CET). Again, this free gift pack will be available to all players around the world.

Once claimed, players will receive the following items from the free launch celebration gift pack:

Vehicle Selection Chest (you can choose one of either mount) Terpeion Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

Ten Healing Battle Item Chests

Ten Offensive Battle Item Chests

Three Legendary Rapport Selection Chests

Three Weekly Trade Potion Packs

20 Phoenix Plumes

Any free gift is more than welcome, we always say. Remember to log in to Lost Ark at the times listed above to claim your free launch celebration gift pack.