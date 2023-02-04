Amazon listings leak a new “Stellar Shift” Xbox controller possibly coming on February 14

Xbox controller fans might be in for a little Valentine’s Day treat in the coming weeks. The rumored special edition Stellar Shift controller popping up around social media has had some confirmation from a new source. Amazon has posted listings to this Stellar Shift controller, and have further clarified the price, date or launch, and appearance. Gamers looking to add a fancy mix of blue and purple to their controller options can thank Amazon for revealing the release date of the Stellar Shift Xbox controller as February 14, 2023, just in time for the holiday of love.

RELEASE DATE PREMIERE#Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition Stellar Shift

🗓️Announcement date: TBD

⌛️Release date: From Feb 14th, 2023

💲Price: 64,99€



Already spotted on some Amazon EU sites



ES: https://t.co/Ft41hDX7Af

IT: https://t.co/DTpibXrqro — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 3, 2023

The Twitter user Billbil-kun, known for predicting many announcements in gaming, posted the Amazon leak, complete with a clear image, release date, and price confirmation. Because this Stellar Shift controller page has only been put up on Italy and Spain’s Amazon pages, the cost is listed as 64.99 euros.

Fans on Reddit have speculated that this design mesh of blue and purple has something to do with the highly-anticipated Starfield game set to release on Xbox. Further link the release date as falling around a potential Super Bowl ad for Starfield, and anticipate an official announcement of the Stellar Shift controller then.

Gamers will have to wait and see whether this is linked to Starfield, but its existence on Amazon basically confirms the new controller as an inevitability. Its potential release date is not far off, so at least this will come to a head soon. With its interesting blend of purple and blue, this is the perfect controller to give off Starfield vibes. Either that, or it will just make you really in the mood for cotton candy.