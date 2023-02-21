Among Us may include some sus Guardians in a teased Destiny crossover

Innersloth’s Among Us is aiming to have a big 2023, as its roadmap outlines a lot of content for players to look forward to. The roadmap includes a new map, UI and UX updates, and new collaborations. And now, it seems like the curtain has been lifted from a new collab that players are going to enjoy.

Just recently, the official Twitter account of Among Us posted a picture in which we can see multiple silhouetted characters. The characters appear to be the ones from Among Us, whereas the text on the image “Eyes up, Crewmate” is a reference to Destiny 2’s Commander Zavala’s catchphrase, “Eyes up, Guardian.” Another reference to Destiny 2 is the neon pink and blue backdrop of the image, as it is similar to the color scheme of the upcoming Lightfall expansion.

Related: Among Us VR is getting a new map, and fans get to take part in naming it

At the time of writing, it is unknown what the collab is going to feature or when it is going to take place. However, it is safe to say that it is going to feature some cosmetic items from Destiny 2. Who knows — you might finally get the chance to dress up your characters as your favorite Destiny characters, or like your own Guardian. As for the release date, we predict that the collab will take place on February 28, the day on which Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion will release.

Related: All Among Us colors, and what your favorite color says about you

It is important to note that this isn’t the first time Among Us is having a collab with a triple-A franchise. Previously, the game did a crossover with Halo, which brought Master Chief to the game. Aside from that, we also saw the developers collaborating with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which introduced a lot of new skins. However, these skins were only limited to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Even with Sony’s acquisition of Destiny studio Bungie, don’t expect an Among Us x Destiny crossover to be PlayStation-exclusive.