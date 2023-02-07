Among Us VR is getting a new map, and fans get to take part in naming it

Calling all crewmates, Innersloth and Schell Games released a new voting poll asking fans to decide the name of the new map for Among Us VR. The new map is based on the fan-favorite Polus stage from the main Among Us game, featuring wacky-looking labs and bridges over deadly lava. Voters can choose between three names for the map: Polus Mines, Polus Frontier, or Polus Point. The voting starts today and will last for approximately one month.

Potentially voters can head over to a Google Forms webpage set up by Innersloth and Schell Games to participate in the poll. The studios will use the highest-voted name and announce the winner publicly after the polling finishes. The new Polus-based map is set to arrive in Among Us VR sometime in 2023, with a specific release date set to be announced later.

The new Polus-inspired map for Among Us VR does not appear to be a one-to-one copy of the Polus map from the mainline Among Us title. Though the Polus VR map features many iconic locations that fans will recognize, including the button room and the specimen room, the map also has a section where players can walk over lava. While lava was in the original Polus map, the Polus VR map has connective bridges that hang over dangerous substance. The pathway above the lava was not in the original Polus map, meaning longtime Among Us players have something new to explore when the VR map eventually releases.

Contrastingly, the only other map in Among Us VR, The Skeld, is an exact copy of The Skeld in normal Among Us, except in first-person and 3D. The new Polus map was part of the Among Us VR roadmap shared in December 2022, which included new custom lobby settings, new wearable hats, voice chat moderation, and more.