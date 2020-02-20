Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows you to customize your items

Nintendo showed off plenty of new details about Animal Crossing: New Horizons during today’s Direct stream. One very interesting feature that was covered is that all items that you can make in the game will be customizable. You will be able to change designs, colors, and more, to make your items and your island stand out from your friends.

You will be able to attend DIY Workshops at the Resident’s Services tent to learn how to make items and learn DIY recipes. You can search for resources to build the items, and then customize them by visiting the Customization Workshop, which will teach you how to change colors, apply new designs, and make the items look how you want them to.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct (Nintendo Switch) Tune in on February 20th at 2pm UK time for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package!

This means you won’t need to have exactly the same looking island as your friends and can let your individuality shine with the designs and variations that you create. It looks like there will be a lot more useful things to learn at Resident’ss Services, so we imagine we will spend a lot of time there when the game releases.

The livestream also revealed that you will be able to craft ladders, slopes, and other methods to get around the island, and that life on the island can be quite dangerous thanks to Ghosts and Castaways. Nintendo is even working on a new feature for their Switch Online smartphone app the will offer integrated features for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will release on March 20 for Nintendo Switch.