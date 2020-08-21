Animal Crossing: New Horizons update fixes bugs introduced in previous versions

Nintendo has just released a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which brings the game up to version 1.4.2 for Nintendo Switch owners.

This patch is not introducing new functionalities nor items and characters, but is fixing some of the most annoying bugs added through the last several content updates.

As you can see, the patch notes are addressing issues coming from specific versions of the game, which had remained in the game for quite a long time now and have finally been solved.

In particular, dreaming shouldn’t cause crashes anymore, after they were implented in update 1.4, and shining soil should not appear behind buildings anymore.

This is the full changelog for Animal Crossing: New Horizon version 1.4.2:

General updates

The following issues have been addressed:

From Ver. 1.4.1: Fixed issue where the “sumo ring” would not display properly.

From Ver. 1.4.0: Fixed issue where the game would shut down under certain conditions when dreaming. Fixed issue where shining soil would improperly appear behind buildings and other places. Fixed issue where specific message cards sent from animal residents the player is close friends with would not arrive in the player’s mailbox as intended.

From Ver. 1.3.0: Changed the MTU when playing with others from 1364 to 1240 in order to investigate an issue where players cannot play with others in certain network environments.



The Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now bigger than ever, having shipped more than 22 million copies. One third of the Nintendo Switch players owns a copy now.

This is why Nintendo won’t stop adding more and more features, and several of them have already been discovered through datamining.Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.4 patch notes