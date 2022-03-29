Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players will soon have warehouse access for free

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was all anyone could talk about when it released back in 2020, but its little cousin Pocket Camp has been quietly ticking along for almost five years now. The mobile game sees players running a campsite populated with their favorite villagers from the series, and continues to receive updates and quality-of-life patches even this far along in its life.

One such update is hitting the game this summer, and will be welcome news for anyone whose camper van is stuffed to the seams with furniture. According to an email from Nintendo today, the game’s warehouse feature will be made available for free to all players from June 23rd, 2022. The warehouse, which had previously been exclusive to the Pocket Camp Club Furniture & Fashion Plan, one of the paid subscription options available in the game, allowed for much larger quantities of furniture and clothing to be stored away.

If any subscribers are feeling miffed about this announcement, though, the company is offering an olive branch. Any Furniture & Fashion subscribers will receive some Leaf Tickets, corresponding with how long they’ve had the subscription, as a token of appreciation. It’s possible that the game will see some drop-off in its Furniture & Fashion subscriptions, but the other features, such as sped-up crafting time, the ability to save design layouts, and a monthly supply of Fortune Cookies, may prove enough for many to keep paying.