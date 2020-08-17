Animal Farm game adaptation blends strategy with iconic Orwell novel for 75th-anniversary celebrations

Animal Farm is heading to pastures new after a video game adaptation was announced to celebrate the legendary novel’s 75th anniversary.

The reveal was made via a teaser trailer, posted to the Animal Farm game’s YouTube channel, on Monday, August 17. Indie studio The Dairymen, in collaboration with the Orwell Estate and Reigns developer Nerial, will bring George Orwell’s iconic work to screens big and small.

The gaming adaptation will be narrated by Abubakar Salim, who is best known for his voice acting as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Animal Farm is a narrative-adventure title that immerses players in Animal Farm’s world. Players will decide which factions to side with and, like the source material, choosing who to follow will have repercussions on how the story plays out.

Gamers will need to strategically manage resources, defend the farm, and keep their population happy to keep the farm in tip-top shape and prevent any rebels from overthrowing them.

“Animal Farm is a literary masterpiece which uses deceptively simple language to accurately describe the downfall of communism from the dream of equality into totalitarian oppression,” The Dairymen co-founder Imre Jele said. “I’ve long wanted to explore how, through video gaming, we could design an experience which immerses the player in Orwell’s vision, and in Nerial we found the perfect partner to make this happen.“

Animal Farm will be released on PC via Steam and mobile devices this Fall.