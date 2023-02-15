Apex Legend’s Revelry Season launch sees new all-time high player count, despite lack of new legend

Following the launch of Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry, the game’s player count has exploded to a new all-time high. This shows that despite a lack of a new playable Legend, the changes developer Respawn Entertainment has made are in line with what players want from the game.

The player count, according to Steam Charts, in Apex Legends has now risen to 604,408 players, which is higher than the previous concurrent Steam record of 510,000 in Season 14. Fans believe that the numbers could climb even higher over the course of the day as even more people download the latest update and get into the new content, including team deathmatch.

New record: Apex Legends has reached a new all-time peak player count on Steam, with over 609,000 concurrent players.



The previous record was just over 510,000 for Season 14. (Steam only). pic.twitter.com/zm0xsPuG9g — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) February 15, 2023

Apex Legends’ player count dropped considerably after Season 14. It’s possible that the game’s fourth anniversary, combined with the new season, is bringing players in like never before. Considering the number of free rewards on offer during the anniversary event, it’s not surprising that players want to jump in and collect as much as possible, including two free Legends.

Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry launched yesterday, adding a team deathmatch mode and marking the start of the game’s fourth Anniversary Event. Even though the new game mode has its problems, these numbers show that it’s intriguing enough that players are flocking to try it out. The feedback at this point in the game mode’s lifetime will shape what it becomes, so there’s every reason to be hopeful for its future.

It’s worth noting that these player count figures only track Steam users. There are still the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game to take into account if you want a true overview of how many people play the game each day. Without access to these figures, it’s impossible to say how well the game is performing overall, but its success on Steam can’t be overlooked.

The boost in player numbers may also have something to do with the recent announcement that Apex Legends Mobile will be shut down on May 1. Anyone invested in that game looking for more of the same without the imminent threat of closure would flock to the base game.