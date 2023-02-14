All Legend and weapon skins in the Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary Collection Event

With another year of Apex Legends underway, another Anniversary Collection Event has finally arrived with a handful of cosmetics accompanying it. The event is truly one of the most unique to date, as its skins have actually been created by members of the Apex community. Additionally, they allow squads of three to dawn the same design and color palette with different Legends. Here’s every Legend and weapon skin in the Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary Collection Event.

All Legend skins in the Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary Collection Event

In total, there are a mind-boggling 12 Legendary character skins in the collection event, all for different Legends. However, you can expect to see just four different designs, as these give separate groups of three characters similar outfits. These range from musical gear for Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Pathfinder, while Legends like Bangalore, Wraith, and Newcastle have “cosmic” superhero outfits. You can find every Legend skin below, organized by their squad’s design.

Related: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 16

Bass Drop: Gibraltar skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freestyle: Lifeline skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Surround Sound: Pathfinder skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosmic Enforcer: Bangalore skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosmic Phaser: Wraith skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosmic Protector: Newcastle skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tagged Tracker: Bloodhound skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Technowitch: Catalyst skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Subculture: Seer skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biohazard: Octane skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biotechnic: Ash skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biophysic: Horizon skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

All weapon skins in the Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary Collection Event

If matching Legends skins are not enough to impress, the 4th Anniversary even lends weapon skins that match each squad’s dedicated design. For instance, the R-301’s Enforcer for Justice skin is tailor-made for the cosmic superhero skins. All weapon skins in the 2023 Anniversary Collection Event are detailed below.

Related: All Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry Battle Pass Legend skins

Biomechanic: R-99 skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enforcer of Justice: R-301 skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Signature Solution: Mastiff skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Subwoofer: Nemesis skin (Epic)