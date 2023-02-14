With no time limit or leave penalty, Apex Legends Team Deathmatch is in shambles

Apex Legends Season 16: Revelry kicked off today, with the biggest addition to the game arguably being the limited-time Team Deathmatch mode. While it is wild to think of the most basic of shooter game modes to be featured as a special event, people were unsurprisingly excited to jump in. Unfortunately, many players are running into issues with people leaving the game early and completely ruining the experience.

There are multiple instances on Reddit of people posting their experience jumping into Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends and, after a while, seeing multiple teammates and enemies leave early. This isn’t that much of an issue in Battle Royale because there are so many teams. You end up losing and can just queue for the next one. However, in Team Deathmatch, the game struggles to fill open spots, leaving many to face an uphill battle when someone from their team leaves.

To make matters worse around this subject, there is no displayed time limit in the game, so if you are the only one in a lobby, you can walk around with nothing to do for a while. Supposedly, there is a hidden 30-minute timer on the game mode, which is a ridiculous amount of time for a Team Deathmatch game. Anything over ten minutes for this mode is excessive, so hopefully, that is shortened the next time it comes in.

If this happens to you, the best option is to leave right away, as you will be wasting a lot of time waiting for the game to bring in people that will never come. There is no leave penalty in Team Deathmatch, so the people who ruined your game are not getting punished, and you won’t either. While leavers are definitely an issue, not every match has been like this, so just queue up for the next game.