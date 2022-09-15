Apex Legends Season 14 will finally host its first event next week, debuting new LTM and Heirloom

From September 20 to October 4, Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted will hold its inaugural collection event in the form of Beast of Prey. It is arguably one of the game’s most unique in ages. Alongside special store offerings, the event will debut cosmetics based a massive sci-fi film series and a limited-time mode that eerily resembles one from the mobile version. Additionally, Loba mains will soon be able to unlock the Legend’s own Heirloom.

During its two-week run, Beast of Prey will sport Gun Run, a LTM akin to Apex Legends Mobile’s Gun Game but with some twists. The mode features four teams racing to earn new weapons with each elimination they achieve. Once a squad has gained 25 eliminations, they will then need to eliminate one last player with an exclusive throwing knife to end the match. Those participating in Gun Run will be able to play on two maps: Fragment East from World’s Edge and Skull Town, a retired POI that once stood in Kings Canyon.

Outside gameplay, Beast of Prey’s Collection cosmetics is said to dawn 24 new items, including skins inspired by the Alien and Predator film franchises. For instance, the reveal trailer displays Octane seemingly having a Legendary skin molded after the Yautja. However, a wildly different cosmetic may be the most remembered. Once players nab all Beast of Prey cosmetics, they will own Loba’s very own Heirloom, a folding fan known as the “Garra de Alanza.”

The in-game store will also receive an overhaul during this time. While the event goes on, fans will be able to purchase a handful of rare skins, like Wattson’s Silver Age, Loba’s Run the World, and Lifeline’s Pirate Queen. Although this update will not be fixing its current Supply Bin issue, players can expect other major bugs to be patched upon launch, such as Newcastle being stuck after using his Ultimate and inventories displaying the incorrect amount of Shield Cells.