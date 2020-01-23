Apex Legends Season 4 announced, with new legend, rewards, and return of King’s Canyon

Apex Legends Season 3 has been the longest season so far, making season 4 the most anticipated season yet. On today’s developer livestream, Epic Games finally gave us a first look at what’s to come.

Season 4: Assimilation marks the one-year anniversary of Apex Legends, and it starts on Feb. 3. It will feature log-in rewards, a new legend, a new gun, and some changes to ranked play. Here’s everything we know so far.

New Legend: Forge Image via Respawn Forge is described as “confident, yet humble” and a character who uses his physical size and strength to his advantage as a brawler and former MMA fighter. He is the first legend to be corporate-sponsored, as he is sponsored by the fictional Titanfall company Hammond Robotics.

New Gun: Sentinel Screengrab via Respawn The Sentinel is a new sniper rifle. It is the first sniper with a charge mechanic built into it, which will make this gun highly strategic. Choose between weaker, faster shots or slower, calculated, more powerful shots.

Log in Rewards Paper Crane Gun Charm Screengrab via Respawn Tiered Cake Badge (tier dependent on when you joined the game) Assets via Respawn There will also be an XP boost with the new season.

Ranked Tier Changes

Ranked in Season 4 is coming with a new tier called Master Tier, the equivalent of the current Apex Predator tier.

Screengrab via Respawn

The Apex Predator title will now only be awarded to the top 500 ranked players. Apex Predators can be knocked out of the top 500 if someone gets more RP, but you cannot be kicked out of the Master Tier. It’s about to get brutal to fight for those top spots.

Ranked Splits

Ranked will be split into two different halves. Your rank will be split mid-season, and the map will change.

Split 1, Feb. 3 to March 23: World’s Edge

Split 2, March 24 to May 5: King’s Canyon

Screengrab via Respawn

Ranked Badge Rewards

Your badge will represent the highest tier you achieved between the two splits. If you maintain your rank through both halves, you will get an animated version of your rank badge.