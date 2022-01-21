Apex Legends teases Season 12 and Mad Maggie with an in-game aerial ship dogfight

Every new season of Apex Legends has brought us a new character, and the roster is could grow again with Season 12, whenever it arrives. Season 8 introduced explosives expert Fuse, and now his estranged friend Mad Maggie might just be the next addition to the roster.

Speculation is mounting about Maggie’s inclusion because of a recurring in-game dogfight. Reddit user ThanksForTheF1sh posted a video of the event, which seems to occur during every match on the Storm Point map. One ship loses the battle and begins dropping toward the beach, sending out an energy pulse on its way down.

Head to the crash site, and you’ll find the wreckage of the losing ship. Another Reddit user, K0DY_Lumine, shared a screenshot of the crash. Checking the fin of the ship, one can clearly see Maggie’s symbol. As K0DY speculates in the thread title, this may be a teaser for the game’s next Legend. Maggie is a childhood friend of Fuse, who accidentally blew off his arm during a disagreement — a feud that was detailed in Season 8: Mayhem. Apex is no stranger to adding characters with links to one another: Revenant killed Loba’s parents, and Caustic was a scientific colleague of Wattson’s father.

Should Maggie indeed be Season 12’s newest Legend, she’ll be a welcome addition. It will be fun to have a rival demolitionist for Fuse to interact with during matches. Until then, developer Respawn Entertainment continues to update the game. Version 1.86 just went live a week ago, fixing some exploits involving the Rampage and Sentinel weapons.