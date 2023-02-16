Apex Legends will get some quick fixes to address Team Deathmatch grievances

Players are scrambling back to Apex Legends for Season 16: Revelry. The pinnacle of this update is actually a limited time addition of Team Deathmatch. Normally, this mode is a given in most shooting games, but that’s a subject for another day. The content has seen quite a bit of activity, but also a lot of feedback, and not all of it is positive. Respawn has heard their players loud and clear and are addressing the most egregious of issues with a few quick alterations to how the matches play out.

A quick update from the @PlayApex team on Team Death Match. Read on below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/TUEOyyvxYO — Respawn (@Respawn) February 16, 2023

First and foremost, Apex Legends is cutting down the length of fights by making each match only last one round instead of three. In doing so, they are also increasing the kill count required to win from 30 to 50. This quickens the pace of Team Deathmatch while also giving players a compromise to fulfill their bloodlust. While this change is already in effect, Respawn notes that the UI will not reflect the alterations until a proper patch can be implemented to make the necessary edits soon.

Respawn has also heard the frustrations of teams leaving mid-game, and have changes in store for the near future. They are planning to have matches end immediately when one team completely leaves and give the victory to the remaining competitors. They also want to implement a penalty for abandoning matches, and state that it will be similar to the one given in Control.

Hiccups are natural when bringing new content to a game. Respawn is being extremely transparent and communicative with fans, something that has been appreciated by the masses. While Team Deathmatch isn’t the most complicated competition in the world in terms of rules and surprises, it is new to Apex Legends and the company must fight its own battle to make sure that it provides a worthwhile and fun experience for players.