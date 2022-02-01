Apparent FIFA 22 leak shows off new FUT Future Stars players

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are in the midst of the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, but Future Stars are around the corner. The Future Stars program is expected to start within the next week, as EA has already introduced Future Stars swaps to Football Ultimate Team. This program traditionally honors the best up-and-coming players in the football world, and based upon some leaks that have already been circulating on social media, that trend will certainly continue in 2022.

According to the @FutSheriff Twitter account, the first Future Stars team will feature some major up-and-coming names in football. Among the names that are expected to be in Team 1 this upcoming Friday are Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, new Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Atletico midfielder Matheus Cunha is also expected to be a part of Team 1.

🚨Full team leak – Future Stars TEAM 1



– Bellingham

– Vlahovic

– Rowe

– Cunha

– Botman

– Tchouameni

– Trincao

– Porro

– Ndicka

– Konaté

– Ramos

– Damsgaard



Sheriff🔥 @trustyfuttrader ✅#leak #fifa22 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 30, 2022

As for Team 2, the headlining player, via @trustyfuttrader, appears to be Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz. The young German midfielder has already received an upgraded version via a Player of the Month card, and it looks Wirtz will receive yet another boosted item.

🚨 FUTURE STARS TEAM 2 LEAK (yes Team 2) ✅



– Wirtz

– Pedri

– Gravenberch

– Lacroix

– Daka

– Gil

– Caqueret

– Raspadori

– Nunes

– Miranda

– Kabore

– Salisu

– Ibanez



What are we sayin @FutSheriff? 🤯



Better than Team 1? ✅ — TrustyFutTrader (@trustyfuttrader) January 30, 2022

Other names linked to Team 2 include Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and young FC Barcelona sensation Pedri.