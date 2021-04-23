April’s Monster Hunter digital event showcases Rise update 2.0, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and more

Capcom has announced the next Monster Hunter digital event, and it’s scheduled for next week. The event will showcase Monster Hunter Rise update 2.0, a new monster for the game, Chameleos, and Apex Rathalos. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also have its own section in the event.

The event was confirmed through a post from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, scheduled for 7 AM PT on April 27. During the event, developers will showcase the first free update for Monster Hunter Rise, update 2.0, as well as two highly anticipated monsters to hunt down.

The latest information on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also be a core part of this presentation. Whether that comes in the form of a new trailer, gameplay segment, or feature reveal is unknown.

While the information on Monster Hunter Rise‘s update 2.0 is light, we know the download’s approximate size. 0.9GB will be required to download the update, but for those updating the game for the first time, the update will be 1.5GB instead.

Prior to release, Capcom confirmed that both Chameleos and Apex Rathalos would join the game in April. It’s likely that players will also be shown a hint of what’s coming to the game in the next major update at some point during next week’s event as well.