Armored Core VI’s one-hour presentation at the Taipei Game Show causes fan speculation over release announcements

There were several surprise announcements during The Game Awards 2022, likely the biggest one being FromSoftware’s return to the Armored Core series. The next game will be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, though we unfortunately did not see gameplay during the trailer at the event, however we could see it in the upcoming Taipei Game Show, set to air on February 3. Armored Core VI will supposedly have a one-hour presentation at this event, with many fans thinking a release date announcement could appear.

The event’s website for the Taipei Game Show shared the announcement of Armored Core VI. Armored Core VI will appear on the show from 20 GMT+8 to 21 GMT+8 or 4 AM PST to 5 AM PST. Given the length of this program, fans are fully expecting to see plenty of gameplay from the developers.

Shortly after this announcement, Armored Core fans took to their subreddit to discuss the broadcast’s length. Many agreed that because of the program’s size devoted to Armored Core VI, we’re likely to see our first gameplay footage for the title, but others began to speculate that this could also be the first time we see anything about a release date.

So far, all we have about Armored Cored VI is the brief trailer shared during The Game Awards 2022 broadcast and a tentative release date of 2023. Even though Armored Core VI is set to release sometime in 2023, we should likely lean on the side of caution regarding an official release date reveal. FromSoftware usually does its best to ensure that when a release date is announced, they keep to it, with Elden Ring being one of the few exceptions in this case. If a release announcement happens at this event, the gameplay footage that will be shown must be flawless.

We might get an announcement for a network test from the developers, similar to what happened in previous games developed by FromSoftware. For now, we’re left to speculate, but the Taipei Game Show should have a hefty amount of details from the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon team to help fill those gaps and give us a better idea of what the game is going to look like as a final product.