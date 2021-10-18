Elden Ring delayed to February, network test announced

According to the official Elden Ring Twitter account, the game will now release February 25, 2022. Elden Ring was originally slated for release on January 21, meaning the game is being pushed back almost an entire month. The news comes after a recent leak of a short gameplay clip, in a now deleted video.

Also announced today was a network test for the game, which will take place from November 12 to 15. The announcement page called the test “a pre-verification test for the completion of the commercial version of the game” meant “to improve the quality of the product, and playing the network test will be free.”

The game will also offer cross generation play. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will be able to play together, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One players will be able to play together, but there will be no cross platform play between PlayStation and Xbox.

It’s unsurprising the game has been delayed, if only by a month. We’ve not seen much of the game in action, with the leaked footage being the only non-edited look at the game since its full reveal at this year’s Summer Games Fest. The network test is sure to give players a better understanding of what the full game will be like and how multiplayer will work in the new FromSoftware title.