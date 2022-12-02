Assassin’s Creed Mirage reportedly releasing in August 2023, as Assassin’s Creed Red faces more trouble

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed series is called Mirage, and we don’t know a whole lot about it at this stage. The biggest thing fans want to learn is when they can get their hands on it, and if a new report is to be believed, that won’t happen until the end of summer next year.

Insider Gaming reports that Mirage will be releasing in August 2023. The debut CGI trailer for the game gave a very broad 2023 range. While this is just a report and not an officially confirmed announcement, it is good to hear about a narrower release window. As Insider Gaming points out, an August launch would make it almost three years between flagship Assassin’s Creed games, as Valhalla arrived in November 2020. Of course, Valhalla keeps getting new content anyway.

Part of Insider Gaming’s report also claims that Mirage has had some development troubles, having been delayed twice internally. That’s likely not something Ubisoft would ever confirm itself, but hardware issues could be a cause. It’s confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be releasing on both current- and last-gen consoles. Making a comparable experience a few years after the industry moved up to new hardware can be challenging.

It isn’t the only Assassin’s Creed title reportedly dealing with development trouble either. Assassin’s Creed Red, the codenamed project set in feudal Japan, was already under fire for abuse allegations aimed toward its lead developer. Apparently, this is still causing issues on the development side. Red is reportedly planned for a 2024 release, but that may get pushed back if these issues persist.

As for Mirage, preorders are open now for the next Assassin’s Creed game. Beyond the Standard Edition, fans can also invest in a Digital Deluxe or a Collector’s Edition. The latter is the most expensive, packing in some physical goodies like a statue of protagonist Basim. Mirage is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC next year — at some point.