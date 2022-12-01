No one asked for it, but Bungie and Ubisoft are partnering to bring exclusive Assassin’s Creed cosmetics to Destiny 2

In a surprise announcement, Ubisoft cosmetics will be making their way into Destiny 2 sometime in the future, likely with the upcoming release of season 19. Right now, Bungie has shared a brief tweet on their official page regarding the announcement, and the tweet shows off a small teaser of what these cosmetics will look like. It wasn’t something we asked for, but we’re not against the idea of seeing these cosmetics available in the Tower.

The partnership will focus on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, likely in tune with the Final Chapter that was recently released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ending the story of Eivor. Soon, Ubisoft will shift its focus to its much larger project, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next big story in the franchise, set to release sometime in 2023.

Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics.



📅 Dec. 6 pic.twitter.com/Os2bmPi4mJ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 1, 2022

Based on the tweet, these cosmetics will arrive on the same day season 19 drops next week, December 6. These will be an optional purchase available in the Eververse store for anyone who wants to give their Guardian the look of a trained assassin or trick out their sparrow and ship with some new appearances.

We don’t have too many details about the upcoming season. The current season, the Season of Plunder, will conclude on December 6. Throughout the season, players work their way through the various pirate lords and obtain various relics containing pieces of Nezarec, a Disciple of the Witness, the upcoming enemy that will be taking on the Guardians in the next expansion, Lightfall. We should be getting more details about season 19 soon, likely days before it arrives on December 6.

For those keen to grab these Ubisoft appearance items, keep your eye on the Eververse Store when season 19 drops.