Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age release times revealed

Ubisoft has revealed the release times for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Discovery Tour: Viking Age expansion. The expansion, which launches today, will also be available as a standalone release but is only free to those who already own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age launches at various points throughout the day around the world. Below, we’ve put together each release time on a per platform basis for every region.

US

Ubisoft Connect Standalone : 2 AM PT October 19

: 2 AM PT October 19 Ubisoft Connect Expansion : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Expansion : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Standalone : 8 AM PT October 19

: 8 AM PT October 19 Xbox One/ Series X/S : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 PS4/5 : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 Stadia: 5 AM PT October 19

Europe and Middle East

Ubisoft Connect Standalone : 1 AM PT October 19

: 1 AM PT October 19 Ubisoft Connect Expansion : 4 AM PT October 19

: 4 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Expansion : 4 AM PT October 19

: 4 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Standalone : 7 AM PT October 19

: 7 AM PT October 19 Xbox One/ Series X/S : 4 AM PT October 19

: 4 AM PT October 19 PS4/5 : 4 AM PT October 19

: 4 AM PT October 19 Stadia: 4 AM PT October 19

Asia and Oceania

Ubisoft Connect Standalone : 2 AM PT October 19

: 2 AM PT October 19 Ubisoft Connect Expansion : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Expansion : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 Epic Game Store Standalone : 10 AM PT October 20

: 10 AM PT October 20 Xbox One/ Series X/S : 5 AM PT October 19

: 5 AM PT October 19 PS4/5: 5 AM PT October 19

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is the latest entry in Ubisoft’s Discovery Tour series. Each title has been an expansion for one of the more recent Assassin’s Creed games: Origins, Odyssey, and now Valhalla. Each one allows players to experience the historical setting in which the main game takes place without the bloodshed, collectibles, and distractions that come with an open world title.