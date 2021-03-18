Assassin’s Creed Valhalla getting first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, in April

With the Ostara Festival underway, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now looks to the Wrath of the Druids, the first expansion planned, to be incorporated into its next update. According to developer Ubisoft, the long-teased DLC is going to be released on April 29 and will finally bring in one exciting new region: Ireland.

In Wrath of the Druids, Eivor will be headed to areas within Ireland to supposedly “unravel the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult,” dubbed the Children of Danu. Ubisoft Montreal first teased the expansion way back in October 2020, revealing that the expansion will deal heavily with Gaelic royalty and folklore.

Obviously, Season Pass owners will have rights to this large bit of content automatically upon its release; though, it can be purchased separately on supported platforms’ digital stores for those without the pass. The Season Pass is currently going for $39.99, but the price for just the standalone DLC has not been announced quite yet.

This reveal coincides with the start of update 1.2‘s Ostara Festival, a limited time event full of activities and Easter-themed collectathons. Beyond this spring content, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to premiere at least one more major expansion in the summer, along with a Beowulf bonus mission sometime before the end of the year.

