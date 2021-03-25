Back 4 Blood pushed back to October, with open beta arriving this summer

Left 4 Dead creator Turtle Rock Studios has announced a four month long delay to its next zombie-filled adventure Back 4 Blood. Originally slated to launch in June, the multiplatform title will now be scheduled for release on October 12.

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more to do this,” a post read on Back 4 Blood’s Twitter account. In addition, the team also announced that an open beta will be available sometime this summer, but did not mention if it would be coming to all supported platforms.

The first-person shooter was first announced in March 2019, with a closed beta that followed in late 2020 — which we were lucky enough to preview. Although it may appear quite similar to one series in particular, Turtle Rock has assured it will bear its own story, as the studio has already revealed its unique main cast of characters.

When it does finally launch in the middle of fall, Back 4 Blood will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

