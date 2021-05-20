Who are the cleaners in Back 4 Blood?

In a world filled with parasites turning people into monsters, things may seem a little out of your favor. Back 4 Blood returns the feeling of cooperative zombie survival against the Ridden. Left 4 Dead gave us lasting memories of characters that we knew very little about, simply named survivors. Back 4 Blood’s version of survivors are called cleaners and have more to them than survivors did. For starters, each cleaner has a unique character perk and secondary weapon. As of this writing, we do not know about the perks but will update when we have more information. When the game launches, there will be eight cleaners to choose from, not the four like Left 4 Dead. During the Alpha, though, we will only know about four. Here are the cleaners in Back 4 Blood.

Doc

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Doc, as you would imagine, is a medical professional and focuses mostly on keeping her teammates alive. Her perks are:

Low health heal bonus

Additional healing efficiency

All team members get resistance to trauma

Evangelo

Via Turtle Rock Studios

Evangelo heavily reminds us of Louis from the first Left 4 Dead. While his clothes may promote more of a stoner or slacker vibe when compared to Louis’ business clothes, we hear him screaming a lot in the Back 4 Blood media we have seen so far. His cowardice may be his defining characteristic. His secondary weapon is a machete and his perks are:

Born Slippy: automatically break out of a grab once every five minutes

Increased stamina regeneration

Increased movement speed for the team

Hoffman

Via Turtle Rock Studios

Hoffman seems to be a southern player in the apocalypse. He is rough and tough and ready to get the job done. His starting secondary weapon is a M1911 pistol. Hoffman’s perks include:

Always Prepared, Never Without – Has a chance for ammo to drop when killing Ridden

An extra slot for offensive and supportive accessories

The team gains additional ammo capacity

Holly

Via Turtle Rock Studios

Holly seems to be the badass of the cleaners introduced so far. She has this punk rock look to her and carries it well in her fight against the Ridden. Her secondary is a bat with nails in it. How very Dead Rising 2 of you.

Holly’s perks are:

Best Life – she gains stamina when she gets a kill

Athlete x2 – additional maximum stamina and 10% future stamina gains

An increase to melee damage by 25%.

Jim

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Jim is the marksman of the Cleaners. He has only been shown with a sniper rifle as of this writing, and that appears to be his personal go-to weapon. We do not know what his secondary weapon is as of this writing. Jim’s perks are:

Faster aim down sight speed

The team deals more damage to Ridden weakspots

Precision kills increase the damage he outputs for a short duration

Karlee

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Karlee is described by Holly as being blunt, and appears to rely on being as speedy as possible. She could possibly be a paranoid character, but that is mere speculation from the very little we have seen of her. Her secondary is either an automatic SMG or pistol. The following are her perks:

She can sense hazards

An additional quick inventory slot

Teammates use items faster

Mom

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Mom is the toughest member of the group. She always has something to say and has the actions to back it up. Her secondary weapon appears to be a double-barreled short shotgun. Her perks are:

Instantly revive a teammate occasionally

One extra inventory slot for a support item

One extra team life per campaign

Walker

Via Turtle Rock Studios

Walker is the closest thing the cleaners have to a leader. He gives commands and suggestions for the groups success. His secondary weapon is a Glock 23. His perks include: