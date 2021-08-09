Back 4 Blood will not be introducing a campaign versus mode

Left 4 Dead series creator Turtle Rock Studios revealed that its cooperative first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood, will not include a campaign versus mode. Instead, the title will continue to rely on the versus mode already built-in, which features two teams that duke it out as the Cleaners and the Ridden. The news was revealed through the official Discord server‘s FAQ.

Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director of Back 4 Blood, responded to a fan’s question of why the content was cut with the following statement: “We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B.” Considering that many fans of the game are also Left 4 Dead veterans, the news has been controversial if the Back 4 Blood subreddit is any indication.

The early release beta for the game just ended this weekend, and reached nearly 100,000 concurrent players during its run. The regular beta is coming up next, from August 12-16 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood’s release date is October 12 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our impressions of the alpha version to better gauge the upcoming beta.