BAFTA unveils its full list of Games Awards Nominations, Metroid Dread overlooked

BAFTA has released its full list of 2022 Games Awards Nominations and EA’s critical-darling co-op title It Takes Two leads the way with nine nominations. In a strange move, Nintendo and MercurySteam’s critically acclaimed Metroid Dread, which we called a “must buy” in our 9.5/10 review, has been overlooked. It earned just one nomination, in the category that will be voted for by the public.

Across 16 categories with six nominees in each, there are a lot of 2021’s best on display on BAFTA’s full list of nominations for its 2022 Games Awards. The awards are dominated by a handful of titles. It Takes Two leads the way with nine nominations, but not far behind is PlayStation’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with seven. Microsoft had a good year according to BAFTA, too, with Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 picking up six nominations each.

The award for the most overlooked game of 2021 probably goes to Metroid Dread. It’s nominated only for “EE Game of the Year,” which is voted for by the public, which you can do right here. For a game that had as big a release as it did, it’s a surprising omission in a number of other categories, including “Best Game.” Samus’ latest chilling adventure didn’t wow the judges, apparently.

It’s not unusual for Nintendo games to be overlooked in awards ceremonies such as these (unless there’s a new Zelda game), but Metroid Dread missing out on more nominations is a surprise. Don’t worry though Metroid, we still love you. The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 ceremony takes place on April 7.