Metroid Dread on track to become best-selling franchise entry in history

Metroid Dread’s success hasn’t been a secret. Aside from positive reviews, it holds the award for the most successful launch month in Metroid history. The good news doesn’t end there as it is on track to become the best-selling title in the series’ nearly 40-year legacy.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad posted a chart of the nine best-selling Metroid titles on Twitter. According to Ahmad, Metroid Dread has sold 2.74 million units as of December 31. Metroid Prime remains number one with 2.84 million units in lifetime sales.

Putting the chart into perspective, this places Nintendo’s latest entry a mere 100,000 units behind the current crowning victor. Considering it took Metroid Dread less than three full months to reach its current figure, the likelihood of it surpassing the 20-year-old Metroid Prime is pretty high.

Metroid Dread is set to become the best selling title in the franchise. It has sold in 2.74m units as of Dec 31.



Metroid has always been an extremely niche IP for Nintendo, but the new title has already sold in more than every game except Prime, and will surpass it soon. pic.twitter.com/CW8oImg4UO — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2022

The chart only lists games that have sold more than 1 million copies. This means fan favorites like Metroid: Zero Mission and Metroid: Samus Returns failed to reach the million barrier. Hopefully for fans, Metroid Dread’s success translates to more brand awareness and better sales for Metroid Prime 4, which rebooted development years ago. Every Metroid Prime game except Federation Force has pushed past 1 million, so things are looking good for Nintendo’s niche franchise.