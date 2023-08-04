Baldur’s Gate 3 Community Warns New Players Against Dark Urge Path: “It’s Hardcore Mode”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are warning newcomers about playing the Dark Urge origin because it’s more difficult than the other options. This is because the Dark Urge puts the player in the role of a heartless killer, and trying to resist the desire to commit murder requires many rolls that you can fail, sometimes at the worst possible moment.

You can create your own character in Baldur’s Gate 3, but several options are also available, such as playing as one of the premade party members. There’s also Baldurs Gate 3’s Dark Urge origin, which lets you create a character with the constant urge to mame and dismember people. You can try to fight the urges or embrace them and become an avatar of murder.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Are Warning Newcomers About The Dark Urge Origin

Image Via Larian Studios

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available, fans can embrace their evil side and play the Dark Urge. People on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit warn new players about using the Dark Urge on their first playthrough, describing it as “Hardcore” mode. This is because you won’t always be able to resist its pull and will be forced to commit horrible deeds that will affect the rest of the story.

From my own ongoing playthrough of the Dark Urge storyline, I can attest to how grim it can get. There are instances where the Dark Urge will force you into horrific circumstances, and you can either choose to lie and cover it up or fess up to your misdeeds. There’s no denying that the subject matter is grim, and you shouldn’t play a Dark Urge if you don’t like images of dead bodies.

Those who embrace the Dark Urge will receive benefits, however. Without spoiling, you will receive rewards for playing the Dark Urge, ranging from Inspiration points to exclusive gear, both of which are extremely useful during the early house of the game. It just depends on whether you think all of the carnage is worth it.

The Dark Urge is an ideal fit for a second playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, after the player has gotten used to the various D&D rules and systems and has a general idea of how the story will go. If you’re a newcomer to D&D and the Baldur’s Gate series, you might want to stick to a hero for your first run and fall to the dark side when you replay the game.